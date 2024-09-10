Supreme Collaborates with Martine Rose for Fall 2024

Supreme and Martine Rose collaborated for Fall 2024, blending the streetwear giant’s iconic pieces with Rose’s approach to menswear. The new collection includes a broad range of items, from structured Leather Jackets and Pants to more relaxed pieces like the Velour Track Jacket and Pant. Each piece shows Rose’s talent for elevating everyday clothing through clever fabric choices and proportions. Standout designs include the Reversible Denim Trucker Jacket, Down Puffer Jacket, and functional accessories like the Mini Duffle Bag and Lanyard.

Rose, born and raised in London, draws heavily on her surroundings and personal experiences. She cites the city’s diverse music and dance scenes as major influences on her design process. Growing up in a Jamaican family, Rose developed an eye for style at an early age, understanding that clothing is a form of self-expression.

Perhaps one of the most exciting elements of the collection is the Clarks Originals® Desert Trek, a contemporary reworking of the beloved footwear style. Rose’s ability to bring her unique perspective to a classic shoe is a perfect with Supreme’s own design strategies.

In a special move, Supreme and Martine Rose have produced a 44-page black-and-white photo zine as part of the collaboration. The zine offers a look at the creative process and the cultural influences behind the collection. In a meaningful gesture, all profits from the zine will go to the St. Giles Trust, a UK charity focused on helping individuals affected by homelessness, addiction, and violence.

The collection is set to drop on September 12th in the U.S. and September 14th in Asia. Take a closer look at the Supreme x Martine Rose Fall 2024 collection in the Gallery below: