Off-White™ Spring Summer 2025 collection, titled “DUTY FREE,” is a reflection of movement and culture, drawing inspiration from both America and Africa. The collection is rooted in Virgil Abloh’s Ghanaian background and designer Ibrahim Kamara’s personal journey as a Sierra Leonean, creating a narrative of crossing borders—physically, emotionally, and creatively. Kamara’s design approach integrates athletic sensibilities with bold, structured cuts, channeling his childhood impressions of New York as a beacon of opportunity and a dreamlike symbol of possibility for Africans.

In womenswear, Kamara explores a powerful vertical silhouette that wraps and sculpts the body through architectural lines and intricate layering. His attention to craftsmanship is evident in the collection’s hand-painted accents and embroidered details, evoking movement and the act of travel. Transparencies bring a provocative edge to the otherwise structured garments, while maintaining a sense of practicality and empowerment for the wearer, who embodies resilience, sensuality, and strength.

For menswear, the collection leans heavily into a utilitarian aesthetic. Modular designs are achieved through cleverly placed zippers, allowing garments to be transformed according to the wearer’s needs. Shredded denim, angular layering, and quilting add depth and texture, while mesh and embroidery inject vibrancy into the overall look. The athletic spirit is reinforced by embroidered sports numbers, presenting a vision of modern masculinity.

Adding a unique artistic dimension to the collection, Ghanaian artist Nana Danso reinterprets Off-White’s signature arrow motif, incorporating African cultural symbols into the designs. This collaboration emphasizes the collection’s central themes of travel and discovery. Take a closer look at the Off-White™ Spring Summer 2025 collection in the Gallery below: