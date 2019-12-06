The South Beach Stories images captured by Doug Ordway for a 1993 book published by Gianni Versace are back in the spotlight. On the occasion of Art Basel Miami Beach the fashion house teamed up once again with prolific Interior Designer Sasha Bikoff..

Sasha was inspired by iconic Versace 90s collections but also a true photography masterpiece. Images from photo book captured by photographer Doug Ordway for a book published by Gianni Versace served as the designers inspiration. Sasha Bikoff has curated a selection of images presented at the Art Basel Miami Versace event opening to public today.

RELATED: The Handsome Taner Sigirtmac Models Versace

The strikingly colourful Miami photographs by Ordway feature Versace Men posing alongside supermodels Kate Moss and Christy Turlington.

Scroll down for more 90s Versace images from the archive:

The “South Beach Stories” exhibition will be open to visitors from today, December 6th to 8th 2019 at the Palm Court Event Space of the Miami Design District.

Discover the Versace Furniture collection presented at the event on ARCHISCENE.net