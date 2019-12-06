The 2020 Trends You Should Follow – MMSCENE Style Report

Given that a new year is approaching, the fashion industry is already getting ready and presenting the upcoming 2020 trends in the newest collections. In the next lines, we’re going to see which styles and accessories will become the next must-haves so that you can be one step ahead of the game in terms of your own choices.

Suits are no longer what they used to be, as shirts are long-gone. Even the roll-neck sweater which was last winter’s hit is no longer an option, but going bare skin is the new way to wear a suit. If you’re also going for an unbuttoned jacket, then you’re already keeping up with the trends.

The 2020 trends tone was set during the Haute Couture season in terms of colors as well. The tie-dye is in, so if you want to wear the style proposed by Dries Van Noten, GmbH, or Dsquared2 then you can pay a visit to the local thrift shop and get the most vividly colored tie-dye, before the rest of the world gets the hang of it.

Mountainwear is one of the victorious styles with representatives in various collections, such as Cottweiler and Kenzo. We are not going to see the end of nylon anytime soon, so we might as well be fashionable when we choose it.

However, there are officewear choices as well, given that meticulously made suits were present in collections. While Saint Laurent went for the slim-fit style, Celine chose the baggy alternative. Either way, office suits are not going to go out of style anytime soon, so there’s nothing to worry about here, it’s merely a matter of adapting the outfits.

Colors & prints

While colors do have their clear place in this season’s trends, you cannot avoid taking a look at monochromes as well, mainly because they look just so darn good. Fendi went for beige tones, while Louis Vuitton showed grays, but the overall approach is one of quiet confidence.

Leather is the next stop in terms of trends since it won’t go out of style in the foreseeable future. The moto jackets are still very much in, but the long and sleek models are making a comeback, which can definitely be used to add a street style to any outfit.

The leopard print which is seen as the most popular kitsch motif has made its way into the 2020 trends, yet again, in collections of brands such as Versace, Celine, and Marni. If you want to set your wild side free, now would be the right time to do so.

Since we’re talking about the cold season, scarves are a must-have and they should be chosen based on their bright colors and dramatic length to follow trends. They also need to be worn cocoon-like, given that they can easily cover a large portion of the upper body.

Another approach that you can take this winter is that of mixing and matching different styles. What might seem outrageous in terms of properly combining items to your parents is surely a way to keep up with the latest trends.

Sure, hopefully, you won’t have to do this comparison, but in terms of your own style in the 2020 trends, you’ll no longer have to ponder between wearing a denim or a leather jacket or between a navy-blue suit jacket or a chequered blazer.

Other tops & accessories in 2020 TY

Sheer tops can be another great addition to your next outfits, so you no longer have to hide those abs and cool tattoos (of course, if it’s the case). However, you don’t have to be in perfect shape to enjoy wearing these relaxed shirts for a fun night out. Besides the major style points you’ll get, you’ll also get properly ventilated which can be crucial for your own comfort.

Vests are back in as well. However, you should leave your fedora in the closet, because it still falls into the “Lame” category. Vests can be worn with a suit or without one, so no matter what you choose, going for a stylish one is going to earn you major coolness points.

Men face a lot of jokes when it comes to accessories that they can use to carry their belongings. The word “murse” is just an example, but this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t enjoy the benefits that a fanny pack worn across can bring in terms of comfort.

These and cross-body bags are still going to be happening in 2020, but you do want to wear them higher up on the waist, instead of down to the hip bone.