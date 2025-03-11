Alessandro Nivola for ZEGNA: To The Academy

As the Oscars unfold in Los Angeles, Alessandro Nivola prepares for the evening in his hotel room, balancing quiet reflection with the excitement of the night ahead. With The Brutalist, his latest film directed by Brady Corbet, in the running for Best Film, the moment carries both personal and professional significance. The film’s exploration of an architect’s journey through post-war America strikes a deep chord with Alessandro, whose own family history is steeped in craftsmanship and reinvention.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a short film commissioned by ZEGNA and directed by Boramy Viguier, Alessandro allows the audience a rare glimpse into this introspective space. While assembling a Kapla tower, he contemplates the parallels between his present and his past. The act of building, piece by piece, triggers memories of his grandfather, Costantino Nivola, a sculptor who, along with his wife Ruth, fled Italy for the United States before the outbreak of World War II.

Costantino’s journey from Sardinia to New York placed him at the center of a groundbreaking artistic community in Long Island. Surrounded by Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko, and Willem de Kooning, he found a space where artistic expression flourished. His work, shaped by his upbringing as the son of a stonemason, carried a deep understanding of material and form.

Among the many influential figures who passed through this community was Le Corbusier, an architect whose ideas transformed modern design. Spending a summer with the Nivola family, he left behind frescoes on the walls of their home, evidence of the deep conversations between art, architecture, and craftsmanship that shaped Alessandro’s lineage.

As Alessandro methodically arranges the wooden blocks in his hotel room, he recognizes a familiar rhythm. Whether sculpting, tailoring, or designing buildings, every detail contributes to something greater. The patience and precision required in these disciplines serve as a reminder of the lasting impact of careful craftsmanship.

Alessandro approaches his Oscars attire with the same thoughtfulness. He selects a single-breasted, made-to-measure black wool tuxedo from ZEGNA, appreciating the artistry that goes into every detail. For him, clothing is not just about appearance, it carries history, expertise, and an understanding of proportion that mirrors his grandfather’s sculptural work.

“Sculpture, architecture, and tailoring share a common thread,” he reflects. “They all require scale, craft, and precision. Each is built on decisions that cannot be compromised.”

For Alessandro, the significance of Italian craftsmanship extends beyond fashion. It represents a philosophy of making things with care, honoring tradition while pushing forward. Wearing his ZEGNA tuxedo, he doesn’t just feel prepared for the night ahead, he feels connected to a legacy that values skill, effort, and attention to every element.

“That’s what ‘Made in Italy’ means to me,” he says. “When I put on a jacket like this, crafted with such quality, I feel good.”