LOEWE FW25: A Collage of Art and Craft

Jonathan Anderson‘s creative vision for LOEWE FW25 collection unfolds as a vivid collage that connects the past with the present. This season, Anderson reinterprets LOEWE’s iconic elements, including trompe l’oeil and altered proportions, through artistic perspective and expert craftsmanship. This transformation is highlighted by a pivotal collaboration with the Josef & Anni Albers Foundation, placing art at the heart of LOEWE’s design ethos.

Central to the collection are Josef Albers’s Homage to the Square artworks, which significantly influence the structural designs of LOEWE’s celebrated bags, such as the Puzzle and Flamenco clutch. Anni Albers’s artistic legacy also plays a crucial role; her textile art infuses the collection with texture and depth, elevating the tactile essence of LOEWE’s apparel and accessories.

The collection breaks down traditional distinctions between menswear and womenswear, fostering an organic exchange that transcends conventional fashion categories. Anderson molds the fabric around the body, using techniques like splicing, draping, and extending to create a contemporary silhouette. This season, hybrid designs merge elements of shirts, knits, and coats, transforming standard garments into avant-garde fashion.

LOEWE’s FW25 is a study in the manipulation of scale and texture, magnifying small details to alter the perception of form. The collection invites viewers to reconsider the function of garments with strategic cuts that expose the internal dynamics of fashion as an evolving art form. Innovations such as the liquefying of Prince of Wales checks into metallic fringes and the crafting of sheer organza dresses that suggest transparency, blur the lines between rigidity and fluidity.

This year’s show at the historic 18th-century Hôtel de Maisons is transformed into an immersive exhibition space divided into seventeen themed rooms. These rooms showcase the collection amid a curated selection of artworks from the LOEWE art collection, creating a setting that not only displays the new collection but also celebrates LOEWE’s rich creative history.

This collection serves as both a tribute to and a continuation of the Albers’ pioneering influence in modern art and design. Meeting at the innovative Bauhaus School, Josef and Anni Albers revolutionized art and design philosophies of the 20th century, focusing on the interplay of color and form. Their influence is intricately incorporated into LOEWE’s FW25 collection, merging contemporary design techniques with an appreciation for historical artistic innovation.