PFW: Discover Margaret Howell Fall Winter 2025 Collection

Margaret Howell Fall Winter 2025 menswear collection, unveiled at Paris Fashion Week, refines traditional silhouettes with a focus on comfort and functionality. The collection builds on Howell’s philosophy of continual evolution, offering timeless pieces reinterpreted with modern proportions and thoughtful details.

Rich neutral tones dominate the season’s palette, including khaki brown, mahogany, storm grey, oatmeal, charcoal, and off-white. These colors flow through a lineup of relaxed yet structured pieces designed for layering and everyday wear. The collection presents elongated hemlines, oversized tailoring, and subtle utilitarian elements, reinforcing a sense of ease without sacrificing refinement.

Outerwear plays a central role in this collection, with updated classics designed for both form and function. The Raglan Overcoat, an archive-inspired design, is crafted from English-woven compact wool twill by Fox Brothers, ensuring durability and a crisp finish. The Car Coat, available in black felted wool melton and charcoal firm wool melton, features deep welt pockets and a wool-cotton fleece lining, offering warmth and practicality.

This season’s tailoring brings a relaxed yet polished approach. The Shirt Cuff Blazer, available in black and khaki brown, is cut from lightweight dry wool plainweave, sourced from an Italian mill specializing in military fabrics. Its mélange yarn and crisp texture add depth, making it a versatile piece for both casual and structured looks. Paired with the Stitch Pleat Trouser, detailed with horn buttons, the set embodies Howell’s signature approach, effortless tailoring that prioritizes wearability.

Layering remains a key theme throughout the collection, enhanced by a range of knitwear and accessories. Felted lambswool pieces, including the Knitted Hood, Fingerless Gloves, and Neck Warmers, add warmth without bulk. Meanwhile, UK-sourced shearling features in pieces such as the Zip Up Boot, Press Stud Cap, and Scarf, reinforcing Howell’s commitment to functional materials.

Howell continues her partnership with Barbour this season, bringing a contemporary perspective to the heritage brand’s functional outerwear. The collaboration introduces the Bedale Gilet, Transport Jacket, Stand Collar Parka, and DB Trench, all crafted in waxed cotton. Each piece fuses Barbour’s legacy of durability with Howell’s refined yet understated aesthetic.