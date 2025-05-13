Tramell Tillman Models Kith Summer 2025 Collection

Kith unveils its Summer 2025 Collection with a focus on warm-weather tailoring, elevated materials, and precision-built silhouettes. The release coincides with the reopening of the renovated Kith Manhattan flagship, introducing a layered offering that moves fluidly between city streets and waterfront settings. This season also marks the debut of Kith’s first collaboration with Cigarette Racing, the high-performance boatmaker, and the continuation of the 8th St footwear line designed by Ronnie Fieg in partnership with Clarks Originals.

Actor Tramell Tillman leads the campaign, wearing garments that reflect the brand’s direction this summer: adaptable, refined, and built with fabric innovation. Kith’s summer designs make use of cupro linen, sandwashed silk, chambray, towel terry, and vintage-washed satin. The intention is clarity – pieces that hold their shape while staying light and breathable, with thoughtful finishes and season-specific detailing.

Key apparel pieces include the Connor Blouson Jacket, constructed in both double crepe and printed silk habotai, as well as the Chambray Paterson Pullover and matching Barrow Pant. This soft cotton set carries a brushed border design that calls on classic light denim references. A standout in print execution, the Thompson Shirt arrives in a new panelled bandana motif, designed to pair with the Active Short. The Talan Suit adds depth to the collection’s tailored category, combining a structured cupro linen jacket with a detachable silk scarf and double-pleated trousers for modular styling.

Kith’s &Kin line continues to evolve, offering seasonal suiting and knitwear in expanded textures and cuts. The Tropical Wool Zac Blazer and Han Trouser deliver light structure, while pieces like the Silk Habotai Reade Shirt coordinate with the Cedar Shirt and Grayson Pant in layered combinations. The Ribbon Boxy Collared Overshirt brings in Western references, while the knitwear group introduces full sets designed for fluid integration into daily wear.

The Classics program returns with a fresh range of core silhouettes. From tanks and shorts to pants and outerwear, these pieces are updated in seasonal colors and materials. The Alonzo Denim Jacket enters the collection as a new staple, while returning items such as the Mesh Leon Jersey continue to anchor the label’s identity across seasons.

Accessories for Summer 2025 extend the palette of the apparel. The headwear selection includes signature Kith styles like the Dawson Bucket Hat and Nolan Trucker Hat, as well as collaborative caps with the Yankees and Mets, produced in partnership with New Era and ‘47. Sunglasses, bandanas, and monogrammed bags in suede and canvas complete the assortment. Each item carries color stories and textures that mirror the garments.

This season’s collaboration with Cigarette Racing introduces three custom powerboats – the 515, 42’ X, and 42’ Auroris. Each model features a distinctive paint finish and custom interiors, engineered without compromise. Kith has also designed a capsule of apparel in tandem with the boats, with graphics and details that echo each vessel’s identity. The partnership expands Kith’s focus beyond apparel into high-performance design, connecting the brand’s New York roots with a coastal American legacy.

Footwear arrives through the latest entries in the 8th St by Ronnie Fieg for Clarks Originals line. The Ridgevale and Brixham return, offering two interpretations of the fisherman sandal. Both models are constructed in premium suede and leather with co-branded detailing and a neutral-toned palette designed to suit the summer line’s full range.

The Kith Summer 2025 launches on Friday, May 16, through all Kith retail locations and online via Kith’s website and the Kith App.