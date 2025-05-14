Manchester City Home Kit Features Sash for First Time

PUMA has reimagined the home kit for Manchester City, introducing a design element long associated with the club’s away shirts: the sash. Worn by club legends during the 1970s, the diagonal stripe becomes part of the home jersey for the first time, bridging past aesthetics with the current era of design and performance innovation.

The shirt retains Manchester City’s signature sky blue base but introduces a clean white sash, cutting across the chest in a clear reference to kits worn by icons like Mike Summerbee and Colin Bell. While traditionally reserved for away matches, the sash now appears front and center, signaling a shift in how the club connects its past and present visual identity.

To mark the release, PUMA partnered with director Glenn Kitson on a short launch film featuring club stars such as Erling Haaland, Manuel Akanji, Oscar Bobb, and Alex Greenwood. Actor John Thompson plays host in a fictional talent show set within the Clayton Official Supporters Club. The film’s tone is casual and celebratory, grounding the kit in the everyday experiences of local fans.

PUMA’s approach to the new design prioritizes both heritage and function. The player-worn version of the jersey uses ULTRAWEAVE fabric, designed to reduce weight and increase freedom of movement. A Replica version, intended for supporters, offers the same look with a more relaxed fit. Both styles include dryCELL technology to manage moisture during intense physical activity.

Sustainability was a key part of the production process. The Replica shirts are created using RE:FIBRE, PUMA’s textile recycling initiative. Each shirt contains a minimum of 95% recycled materials, made from repurposed fabric waste and used polyester, signaling the brand’s shift toward more circular manufacturing.

Manchester City’s men’s team will wear the new home kit at this summer’s Club World Cup in the United States, giving the shirt a global stage before the season officially begins. The 2025/26 kit is now available through PUMA’s website, official Manchester City stores, and select retail partners worldwide.