Diesel and Tom of Finland Drop 2025 Pride Capsule

Diesel teams up once again with the Tom of Finland Foundation to release its fourth Pride capsule, presenting a collection grounded in queer identity, erotic art, and unfiltered expression. Known for his unapologetic depictions of male sexuality, Tom of Finland’s legacy continues to shape conversations around queer visibility, and Diesel brings that legacy into the present through bold graphics, inclusive design, and authentic casting.

The 2025 capsule reaches into the Foundation’s archives, pulling out visual elements that channel Tom of Finland’s most iconic subjects, leather-draped figures, muscular sailors, and gritty construction scenes. Diesel places those references across a wide range of pieces, from T-shirts and tanks to underwear, sweatpants, and jockstraps. Each item features illustrations that stay true to the artist’s tone, raw, confident, and deliberately provocative.

Unlike traditional fashion campaigns, this year’s shoot takes a different route: the models came from Grindr, not agencies. By sourcing talent through the dating app, Diesel links the collection to spaces where queer people connect in real time.

Diesel doesn’t just print Tom of Finland’s work on fabric; it treats the collaboration as an ongoing exchange. The capsule connects design with message, turning garments into tools for self-expression. While the visuals command attention, the clothes themselves remain wearable, crafted with a balance of ease and edge that lets people wear the message on their own terms.

This release, like previous editions, avoids binary sizing or gendered categories. Each piece is made to fit different bodies and identities, encouraging freedom over prescription. Diesel frames the capsule not as unisex, but as an invitation rather than a label.

The Foundation, active since the 1980s, continues to protect artists who challenge censorship and uphold queer erotic art. Diesel joins that mission without softening it. Instead of diluting the original work, the brand scales it into pieces meant for everyday use.

Available now on Diesel’s official site, the 2025 Pride capsule continues to build on shared values between the brand and the Tom of Finland Foundation. Through unapologetic prints, inclusive casting, and accessible design, this collaboration stands as a clear offering: clothes that celebrate sexuality, affirm community, and reflect a history still unfolding.