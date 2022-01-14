Zegna Opens Milan Fashion Week Menswear Fall Winter 2022.23

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Moving forward on a path of its own has set Zegna apart since 1910. The road ahead is so steeped in the brand’s ethos and actions that it has turned into the graphic signifier for Zegna’s newly rebranded visual identity: our road. Discover ZEGNA Winter 2022 fashion show by Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori, presented in the form of a film. Named “A Path Worth Taking”, the film flips the viewpoint, juxtaposing great outdoors scenarios with abstract, almost mental interiors, pineal shots and close-up details.

I keep looking at the world through the Zegna lens . The reality we live in today requires adaptability; it asks us all to be fluid. Translating this idea into clothing means building a language of shapes and textures that grows and consolidates over time, matching the needs of the moment. The notion of the hybrid is one I keep exploring, because there’s progress in erasing staid categories.

– says Alessandro Sartori.

Originating in the mountains, the Zegna road crosses Oasi Zegna, the freeaccess natural territory in Piedmont, known as 232. It always was a great inspiration for the brand and has defined its path for the last 112 years. It echoes Ermenegildo Zegna’s essential truth of hoping to weave the fabric of a tomorrow that feels worthy of our dreams.