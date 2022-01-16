<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tod’s vision by label’s Creative Director Walter Chiapponi comes to life within 18 looks starring in a beautifully shoot short film by Brett Lloyd. Stars of the Tod’s Fall Winter 2022 collection video are modelling breakthrough stars Henry Kitcher, Ottawa Kwami, and Quentin Demeester.

“The Rivoli Castle, near Turin, sets the stage for the collection video presentation. Despite its historical architectural setting, this venue highlights the importance of contemporary Italian art, for an exposition that draws on Italy’s world-renowned creativity, rooted in artistic tradition, for the inspiration behind the line of clothing for men. Indeed, tradition and experimentation converge in the Tod’s Fall-Winter 22/23 collection, accentuated by contrasts that reference art and Italian ingenuity. A creativity that reinvents itself in every period and evolves by looking to the future without ever losing sight of its inherent aesthetics – like the works of Michelangelo Pistoletto, housed in the Castle, where art seamlessly entwines with modernity, serving as a source of inspiration for the collection. Rooted in extreme craftsmanship and high-quality materials, this line of clothing results in a bold, almost rebellious wardrobe for men,” from Tod’s press team

Discover all the looks from the Tod’s Fall Winter 2022 menswear collection:

Closer view of footwear and details from Tod’s Fall Winter 2022 menswear collection:

Creative Director Walter Chiapponi

Video Direction by Brett Lloyd

Models: Henry Kitcher, Ottawa Kwami, Quentin Demeester