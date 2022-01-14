VERSACE JEANS COUTURE Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Discover VERSACE JEANS COUTURE Spring Summer 2022 In Full Boom Collection, that brings new street attitude, presented with a lookbook captured by fashion photographer Timothy Schaumburg. In charge of styling was Allegra Versace, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro, and production by Squalo Produzioni. Beauty is work of hair stylist Alessandro Squarza, makeup artist Luca Cianciolo, and manicurist Roberta Rodi. The collection offers modern take on the brand’s code, and reinterprets streetwear with pop colors and clashing floral prints.