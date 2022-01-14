in Lookbooks, Menswear, Spring Summer 2022, Versace, Videos

VERSACE JEANS COUTURE Spring Summer 2022 Collection

With SS22 Collection, Versace Jeans Couture brings new attitude to streetwear

VERSACE JEANS COUTURE
©VERSACE JEANS COUTURE, Photography by Timothy Schaumburg

Discover VERSACE JEANS COUTURE Spring Summer 2022 In Full Boom Collection, that brings new street attitude, presented with a lookbook captured by fashion photographer Timothy Schaumburg. In charge of styling was Allegra Versace, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro, and production by Squalo Produzioni. Beauty is work of hair stylist Alessandro Squarza, makeup artist Luca Cianciolo, and manicurist Roberta Rodi. The collection offers modern take on the brand’s code, and reinterprets streetwear with pop colors and clashing floral prints.

