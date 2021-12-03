Italian luxury fashion brand ZEGNA presented their brand new logo and exclusive Outdoor Capsule Collection. The collection features activewear designed with the mountaineering and the world of winter sports in mind. It’s a getaway to an adventure into the wild winter nature. The new logo is conceived by Zegna’s creative director Alessandro Sartori, featuring the all-caps lettering and a double-stripe signifier.

The Zegna road, our road, can in fact lead in many different directions, crossing the boundaries, as long as style and creativity are the purpose and the actions are ethical and responsible. In doing so, the brand’s Artistic Director is resetting the Zegna identity following a clear agenda in which practicality and innovation get a progressive spin on tradition. This capsule adds an element of performing technicality to the world of Zegna.– from ZEGNA