BOTTEGA VENETA Resort 2022 Collection

Creative Director Daniel Lee presented his last collection for BOTTEGA VENETA. The Resort 2022 collection was introduced with a lookbook captured by photographer Sarah Piantadosi. The collection features bright and upbeat looks cut in rich, touchable textures. Lee brought classic Bottega everyday elevated pieces for this season.

For the Resort collection, Bottega Veneta designed denim knitted with jumbo stitching, corduroy in acid colors, the signature puffer jacket, hand crocheted and beaded dresses, shearling bathrobes and more.

The next BOTTEGA VENETA collection is set to show at Milano Fashion Week in February under the helm of Matthieu Blazy, brand’s new Creative Director.

Discover the collection details below: