

Top model Jeremy Meeks lands the cover of MMSCENE 020 with a shoot by Fashion Photographer Ashley Sky Walker. In charge of styling was Douglas Hickman, with grooming by makeup artist Rebekah Aladdin, and retouching by SIVIEC Studio.



For the cover, Jeremy is wearing an entire look from Issey Miyake Men Fall Winter 2017 Collection.

Check out our first teaser cover featuring top model Laurie Harding.

Photographer Ashley Sky Walker @ashleyskywalker

Stylist Douglas Hickman @douglashickmanjr

Makeup Artist Rebekah Aladdin @rebekahaladdin

Retouching SIVIEC Studio @siviecretouch

Model Jeremy Meeks @jmeeksofficial at White Cross Management @whitecrossmanagement

PRE-ORDER YOUR COPY BY DECEMBER 21th AND GET MMSCENE #019