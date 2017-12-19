JEREMY MEEKS COVERS MMSCENE #020
Top model Jeremy Meeks lands the cover of MMSCENE 020 with a shoot by Fashion Photographer Ashley Sky Walker. In charge of styling was Douglas Hickman, with grooming by makeup artist Rebekah Aladdin, and retouching by SIVIEC Studio.
For the cover, Jeremy is wearing an entire look from Issey Miyake Men Fall Winter 2017 Collection.
Photographer Ashley Sky Walker @ashleyskywalker
Stylist Douglas Hickman @douglashickmanjr
Makeup Artist Rebekah Aladdin @rebekahaladdin
Retouching SIVIEC Studio @siviecretouch
Model Jeremy Meeks @jmeeksofficial at White Cross Management @whitecrossmanagement