Supermodel and actor Jon Kortajarena takes the cover of Man About Town‘s Fall Winter 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Bartek Szmigulski. In charge of styling was Kieran Fenney, with editorial direction from Huw Gwyther. For the covers Jon is wearing looks from Alexander McQueen (image above), and Dsquared2 (image below).

Photography © Bartek Szmigulski for Man About Town, discover more at manabouttown.tv