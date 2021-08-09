in Advertising Campaigns, Clément Chabernaud, Fall Winter 2021.22 Campaigns, Hugo Boss, Jeenu Mahadevan, Kit Butler, Menswear

Fresh Start: BOSS Fall Winter 2021.22 Menswear Collection

Top models Clément Chabernaud, Kit Butler, Babacar N’doye and Jeenu Mahadevan star in BOSS’ FW21 campaign

©BOSS, Photography by Joshua Woods

Discover BOSS Fall Winter 2021.22 campaign that features top models Babacar N’doye, Clément Chabernaud, Jeenu Mahadevan, and Kit Butler lensed by fashion photographer Joshua Woods. The collection explores new possibilities, and new horizons after the pandemic. It offers a fresh start with three main menswear styles – The New Formal, that reinterprets traditional formalwear in a relaxed way; Clash of Codes, that clashes different dress codes to express one’s unique style; and Sports Style.

