Fresh Start: BOSS Fall Winter 2021.22 Menswear Collection

Discover BOSS Fall Winter 2021.22 campaign that features top models Babacar N’doye, Clément Chabernaud, Jeenu Mahadevan, and Kit Butler lensed by fashion photographer Joshua Woods. The collection explores new possibilities, and new horizons after the pandemic. It offers a fresh start with three main menswear styles – The New Formal, that reinterprets traditional formalwear in a relaxed way; Clash of Codes, that clashes different dress codes to express one’s unique style; and Sports Style.