Kim Han Bin B.I Covers L’Officiel Hommes Thailand Fall 2023 Issue

Photographer Kritsada Hasapark and k-pop star B.I team up for L’Officiel Hommes Thailand

South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and dancer Kim Han Bin, known professionally as B.I takes the cover of L’Officiel Hommes Thailand Magazine‘s Autumn 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Kritsada Hasapark. In charge of styling was Chanond Mingmit, with beauty from hair stylist Park So Yeon, and makeup artist Yu Ga Yeon. For the covers B.I is wearing jewelry from Bulgari and looks from Dolce & Gabbana (first image), Ferragamo (second image), and Valentino (third image).

