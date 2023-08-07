Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2023 Men’s Re-Edition Collection

Italian fashion house DOLCE & GABBANA unveiled its Fall Winter 2023 Men’s Re-Edition campaign starring supermodels David Gandy, Kit Butler, and Leon Dame lensed by the legendary photographer Steven Meisel. In charge of styling was Karl Templer, with art direction from Fabien Baron. Beauty is work of hair stylist Guido Palau, and makeup artist Pat McGrath. The collection, that captures timeless allure, pays tribute to the ’90s designs with earth-inspired colours and patchworks.