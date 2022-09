Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae takes the cover story of W Korea October 2022 Borderless Issue captured by photograper Hong Jang Hyun with fashion direction by Kim Shin. In charge of styling was Hwang Geumnam, with hair by Taehyun, makeup by Kim Hana and assitance by Shin Jiyeon. For the cover, Lee is wearing Tiffany & Co.