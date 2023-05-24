5 Seconds of Summer‘s lead vocalist Luke Hemmings poses for the limited edition cover of DSCENE Magazine‘s Summer 2023 print issue lensed by photography duo Wolfe & Von. In charge of styling was Mark Paul Barro, with grooming from beauty artist Stephanie Nicole Smith at Walter Schupfer Management. The cover was captured in a glamorous social club and all-suite hotel The Aster. For the cover Australian music star is wearing a total look from Represent‘s latest collection.

Hemmings gained widespread recognition and success as a member of 5SOS, which formed in 2011. The band initially gained a significant following by posting cover songs on YouTube, and their popularity skyrocketed when they joined One Direction on their “Take Me Home” tour in 2013. The group released their debut self-titled album, “5 Seconds of Summer,” in 2014. The album was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in multiple countries. Their catchy pop-rock sound and relatable lyrics resonated with fans, earning them a dedicated following worldwide. Hemmings’ musical talents, along with his charismatic personality and heartfelt performances, have solidified his status as a prominent figure in the music industry. He continues to evolve as an artist, captivating audiences with his music and leaving an indelible mark on the pop-rock genre.

Photographers Wolfe & Von

Stylist Mark Paul Barro

Grooming Stephanie Nicole Smith at Walter Schupfer Management

Talent Luke Hemmings

Interview by Nikola Bajovic

Location The Aster