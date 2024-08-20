Manu Ríos Covers Harper’s Bazaar and Stars in Breathless

Manu Ríos, the multi-talented actor and singer who has twice graced the cover of MMSCENE, continues to solidify his presence in the fashion and entertainment industries. Featured on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar España‘s September 2024 issue, “The Icons Issue,” Ríos showcases a refined, introspective side that mirrors his evolution from an emerging star to an influential figure in Spanish and international pop culture.

Beyond his established presence in fashion, Ríos is now making waves in the acting world with his newly confirmed role in the Spanish Netflix series Respira (Breathless). In this gripping drama, he takes on the role of Biel, a dedicated medical resident at a public hospital. The character is a challenging one, reflecting the struggles of young professionals who are deeply committed to their demanding careers, often at a personal cost.

Respira explores the intense pressures within an underfunded public health system, where a general strike looms due to severe budget cuts. Biel, alongside his fellow residents, is torn between supporting the strike—which could have life-threatening consequences for their patients—and continuing to work under deteriorating conditions. The show promises to dive into the moral and ethical complexities faced by those in the medical field.

Set against the backdrop of Spain’s ongoing debates around healthcare, Respira offers a thought-provoking narrative. The series is already generating significant buzz, with fans eager to see how Ríos will bring this complex character to life.

Manu Ríos’s seamless transition between the fashion and acting worlds is a rare feat, highlighting his broad appeal and undeniable star power. With Respira set to premiere on August 30, 2024, Manu Ríos is on the cusp of another career-defining moment.