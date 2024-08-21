© adidas Originals x Edison Chen CLOT August Collection

Edison Chen and adidas Originals have taken their ongoing collaboration to new heights with the release of the CLOT August Collection, introducing not just footwear but a global apparel range for the first time. This collection invites us on a journey through fashion, sport, and cultural exploration, all underpinned by Chen’s ability to blend Eastern and Western influences.

For the campaign, Edison Chen has brought together a diverse group of influential figures who embody the spirit of this collection. Spanish football stars Vicky Lopez and Mapi Leon join forces with Latin music artist Tino El Pingüino. Together, they celebrate the collection by sharing their personal journeys and creative visions, offering a glimpse into their lives.

The centerpiece of the CLOT August Collection is the updated CLOT Gazelle, that comes in a sophisticated linen khaki with blue accents and features a jute upper, paying homage to traditional Espadrille-making techniques. The shoe’s espadrille-inspired sole is paired with premium nubuck details.

The intricate stitching and custom-engineered cotton tape are nods to classic Espadrille artisanship, while the beaded details reflect Chen’s Eastern heritage. The shoe’s construction, particularly the custom-engineered midsole makes it as functional as it is beautiful.

The apparel in the CLOT August Collection draws inspiration from the luxurious resort lifestyles of the Mediterranean, with a focus on tailored fits and premium fabrics. The collection includes a crochet zip jacket, crochet shorts, a crochet polo, and a rib tee, each designed to embody the sophistication and ease of Sardinian retreats. The pieces are defined by their unique mesh stitching and the iconic adidas 3-stripes motif, reinterpreted in a contemporary context. The CLOT August Collection takes familiar styles like the Superstar track jacket and transforms them with unexpected patterns, colors, and materials.

The CLOT August Collection by Edison Chen became available on the CONFIRMED app from August 20th, with the CLOT Gazelle launching on August 23rd. Take a closer look in the Gallery below: