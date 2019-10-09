In fashion just as in life, the fall season tends to be associated with a turning point of the year, calling for new season and new adventures.

GET YOUR COPY IN PRINT $22.90 AND DIGITAL $3.90

With this in mind, MMSCENE magazine team hopes you will be as inspired as we were while working on the fashions stories, from Timo Baumann’s leather story by Fabio Leidi with styling from Stefano Guerrini to the clifftop-like scenery in our cover story reunion with Manu Rios. Followed by the stunning scenery of lake Como captured by photographer to watch Antonino Cafiero who shoots for the first time for our pages with the styling by Michela Caprera.

What makes this issue dear to me and the in-house team is the fact one of the covers was shot for the first time in our home town. Late this summer we had Manu Rios coming to Belgrade for a shoot by our Igor Cvoro styled by Damien Vaughan Shippee. While Belgrade sadly did not get the spotlight, it was thrilling to assemble the team with Damien travelling from New York and Manu coming from Spain especially for the cover shoot. In addition to Manu a special thanks for this also goes to Matteo Mazzi, as well as Maria Teresa Mandelli at Next Models in Milano.

Elsewhere in the issue we sit down for exclusive Model Talks with the handsome Brandon Good who after infatuating the fashion industry caught the attention of the music scene starring already in videos by Troye Sivan (playing his love interest) as well as Mariah Carey. In addition to Brandon we also got a chance to catch up with the widely promising Kobe, who started his career with nothing less than a L’UOMO Vogue cover! While on the additional fashion pages Damien teamed up in New York distilling season’s top sweater weather pieces for a shoot by Louis Daniel Botha.

Finally, this issue we discuss the still existing gender pay gap for male models, staples of contemporary menswear and must have investment pieces for every man’s wardrobe.

Photography Contributors Guillaume Malheiro, Fabio Leidi, Antonino Cafiero, Igor Cvoro, Mathieu Rabary, Louis Daniel Botha, Juankr, Blake Ballard, Matt Joy.

Contributing Stylists Stefano Guerrini, Michela Caprera, Damien Vaughan Shippee, Alice Wang, Blaire Limongello, Paula Casado.

Models Sebastian, Timo Baumann, Timo Pool, Ties Ebeling Koning, Hayati, Igor Ziatikov, Zach Troost, Brandon Good, Kobe Delgado.

GET YOUR COPY IN PRINT $22.90 AND DIGITAL $3.90