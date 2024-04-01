SNEAKER ALERT: Adidas TERREX Agravic Speed Ultra

With the commercial debut of the Agravic Speed Ultra, a shoe built for speed and efficiency on the trails, Adidas TERREX is leading the way in the trail running industry. With this launch, ambitious trail runners will have access to a cutting-edge shoe that has already helped athletes win.

The Agravic Speed Ultra is designed to improve performance, especially in the downhill sections of trail ultramarathons, by utilising adidas’ race-winning developments and insights from scientific research conducted in partnership with the University of Salzburg. This shoe offers an exceptional trail running experience thanks to its dynamic rocker shape, Energy Rods, and LIGHTSTRIKE PRO foam.

Adidas TERREX is starting a trail mentorship programme in conjunction with the shoe’s release, giving trail runners the chance to improve their abilities with specialised instruction from Team TERREX pros Corrine Malcom and Eric LiPuma. A chance to compete in the adidas TERREX Infinite Trails in Austria, as well as access to customised training sessions and support from sports psychologists, are all available to participants. With this mentorship programme, adidas pledges to build a community of trail runners capable of tackling any terrain quickly and with confidence. Adidas TERREX’s Agravic Speed Ultra and its sister, the Agravic Speed, are redefining the standard for trail running footwear and community support. See more images in the Gallery below: