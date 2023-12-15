RIIZE Covers GQ Korea Magazine January 2023 Issue

K-pop group RIIZE stars on the cover of GQ Korea Magazine‘s January 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Jang Dukhwa. In charge of styling was Kim Yejin, with set design from Jeon Minkyu. Beauty is work of hair stylists Lee Enoc and Kim Riwon, and makeup artists Lee Junsung and Lee Seungyou. For the covers band members Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, and Anton are wearing selected looks from Louis Vuitton‘s Spring Summer 2024 Men’s collection.

Just a few days ago the esteemed luxury house Louis Vuitton introduced RIIZE as its latest House Ambassadors. This collaboration marks a jubilant union of RIIZE’s unique musical flair with the iconic fashion creations of Louis Vuitton. Recognized for their audacious spirit and bold demeanor, RIIZE effortlessly embodies the quintessence of Louis Vuitton.

RIIZE’s first single album, ‘Get A Guitar,’ achieved instant success by selling over 1 million copies within a week and topping the charts. RIIZE has also garnered attention for their trendsetting and confident fashion sense, offering a comfortable and liberating approach that resonates with today’s fashion-forward youth. Derived from the words “rise” and “realize,” RIIZE embodies the daring pursuit of dreams and the strength of unity. Their Emotional Pop music, a signature style reflecting their identity, sets them apart.

Photography © Jang Dukhwa for GQ Korea, read more at gqkorea.co.kr