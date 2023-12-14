British actor Luther Ford takes the digital cover story of DSCENE Magazine‘s January 2024 edition captured by fashion photographer Josh Upton. In charge of styling was Alexandria Field, assisted by Kayla-Elaine Sanchez Gomez, with grooming from beauty artist Charlie Cullen.

In the interview with DSCENE‘s editor Katarina Doric, Luther, who portrays Prince Harry in Netflix’s acclaimed series ‘The Crown,’ offers a candid look into his television debut and the unique experiences that shaped his journey. Luther reflects on the initial disbelief and subsequent challenges of landing such an iconic role, detailing the swift casting process that led him to share the screen with an esteemed cast.

Throughout the discussion, Luther shares insights into the immersive moments and memorable experiences on ‘The Crown’ set, highlighting the grandeur of the production. He talks about the meticulous preparation involved in portraying Prince Harry, emphasizing the balance between impression and essence. The interview touches on Luther’s diverse skill set in directing and producing, providing a glimpse into his creative outlets beyond acting. Luther shares his perspectives on fashion, influenced by the iconic wardrobe associated with the royal family, and concludes with a hint of his future aspirations as both an actor and director.

Luther, congratulations on your television debut as Prince Harry in ‘The Crown’. What were your initial thoughts when you first learned you got the role? – Thank you. I think when I first got the role I was just stunned. I couldn’t believe that I’d actually reached that point and it caught me off guard. I remember putting on an episode of The Crown and thinking ‘Wow, I’m going to be a part of that’. That quickly transitioned, to ‘Oh my god. I’m going to be a part of that’. It was pretty terrifying.

Could you share any memorable moments or experiences from the set of ‘The Crown’? – There’s a fair few. Walking into Lancaster House for the first time, in my eyes the most royal of all locations as it’s located a five-minute walk from Buckingham Palace. The King lives next door. Dancing with Olivia Williams after the final take of the final shot of The Crown; there were crowds, a brass band, it was a wedding scene. Unreal! Shooting rifles from the roof of a stately home. Probably the most immersive experiences, were the sequences where you really felt the scale of the production. For instance, there was a scene in which we arrive to a hotel in Canada, which in fact was shot in Canary Wharf. There were 300 supporting artists lining the streets, cars from that period, Canadian police officers, it really felt for a moment like you were there. Truly bizarre.

Is there any aspect of Prince Harry’s life or personality that you personally relate to or find particularly intriguing? – I suppose firstly it’s worth noting that it was all dictated by Peter Morgan’s scripts and the angle he was exploring. But I think ultimately, the dynamic of the heir and the spare is fascinating. It’s something we’ve seen before in The Crown, between Elizabeth and Margaret. Being siblings within a system, an institution. What that does to relationships, how that changes a family. I think the idea of ‘the black sheep’, was something I could strangely relate to in terms of joining this cast of actors, ha. I mean they’re legends! It didn’t take a huge effort to feel out of place and I leaned into that, it was useful. Plus, I just tried to keep a cheeky edge at all times, and somewhere between those two places I found something. Not sure what it was, but something.

Aside from ‘The Crown’, what are your upcoming projects? What are some of your long-term goals in the industry, both as an actor and a director? – Well, nothing I can disclose at this point in time. AKA, I don’t have a job. No, there’s things on the simmer… We’ll see. I think my ambitions as a director are more straightforward than ambitions as an actor. I want to keep making short films, keep exploring and begin working within bigger productions. There’s a very specific kind of film that I want to make. I do think that this experience has blown me out of the water a little bit creatively. I think it’s just been such an excess of adrenaline and new exciting challenges, that my mind has been consumed. Makes sense. As an actor ambition wise, I’m not so sure. It’s such an unpredictable industry. I guess I’d love to keep working with good people. I’d love to do both, doesn’t that sound nice. The two feed into each other so well. But ay, we’ll see what’s down the road.

Photographer: Josh Upton – @josh_upton_

Stylist Alexandria Field – @alexangelfield

Grooming Charlie Cullen – @charlieculleneducation

Talent Luther Ford – @luther3ford

Stylist’s assistant: Kayla-Elaine Sanchez Gomez

Interview Katarina Doric – @katarina.djoric

Location Hart Shoreditch – @hartshoreditch