MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Aidan by Rodrigo Daguerre
Discover the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Aidan at Elmer Olsen Models lensed by fashion photographer Rodrigo Daguerre. Styling is work of Lea Krpan, with grooming from Leandro Avanco at Beautyroom6.
For the story Aidan is wearing selected pieces from Burberry, Zanerobe, Topman, Nike, Yeezy, Isabel Marant, Mr. Saturday, Susana Erazo Hide, Simone Rocha, Acne Studios, Ovadia & Sons, R13, Marni, Chloe, Alexander Wang, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, Roberto Collina, Y’s, Faded, and Steven Madden. See more of the session below:
Bright red sweater: Isabel Marant at TNT
Sweater: The Row at TNT
Pants: Mr. Saturday at TNT
Fanny pack: Susana Erazo Hide
Scarf: Simone Rocha
Shoes: Acne Studios
Pants: Topman
Yellow Shirt: Ovadia & Sons
Leopard Sweater: R13 at TNT
Blazer: Marni
Vest: Chloe at TNT
Sweatpants: Alexander Wang at TNT
Shirt: Calvin Klein 205W39NYC
Shoes: Yeezy at TNT
Pants: Topman
Sweater: Roberto Collina at TNT
Scarf: Stylist made
Scarf: Acne Studios at TNT
Pants: Faded at TNT
Headband: Nike
Coat: Y’s at TNT
Shoes: Yeezy at TNT
Pants: Faded at TNT
Hotdog pouch: Steven Madden
Jacket: Burberry
Pants: Zanerobe at TNT
Shirt: Topman
Headband Nike
Shoes: Yeezy
Photographer: Rodrigo Daguerre – www.rodrigodaguerre.com
Stylist: Lea Krpan
Grooming: Leandro Avanco at Beautyroom6
Model: Aidan at Elmer Olsen Models
