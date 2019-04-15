in Covers, DSquared2, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines

AJ Mitchell Models DSquared2 for Icon Magazine Cover Story

AJ Mitchell Celebrates Turning 18 by Gracing the Cover of Icon Italia

Images by Fenton Bailey represented by Tonic Reps for Icon Magazine

Musician AJ Mitchell takes the cover story of Italian Icon Magazine‘s latest edition captured by fashion photographer Fenton Bailey represented by Tonic Reps. In charge of styling was Edoardo Caniglia, who for the session selected looks from DSquared2.

In charge of grooming was beauty artist Ryan David Concannon. Discover more of the story below:

Photographer: Fenton Bailey at Tonic Reps
Stylist: Edoardo Caniglia
Groomer: Ryan David Concannon

All Images by Fenton Bailey represented by Tonic Reps for Icon Magazine – www.tonicreps.co.uk

