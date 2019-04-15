MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jaxon Rose by Chris Fucile

Discover the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring the handsome Jaxon Rose at Wilhelmina LA captured by fashion photographer Chris Fucile. In charge of styling was Corey Winston, who for the story selected pieces from Acne Studios, Maison Margiela, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, Rick Owens via Fwrdman Seekers, All Saints, and Dr.Martens.
Photographer: Chris Fucile – chrisfucile.com
Stylist: Corey Winston – www.coreywinston.work
Model: Jaxon Rose with Wilhelmina LA
