MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Akash Kumar by Guillaume Malheiro

Fashion photographer Guillaume Malheiro shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his recent session featuring the handsome Akash Kumar represented by Next Agency Paris. In charge of styling was Luca Bouday, with beauty from hair stylist Alan Milroy, and makeup artist Mario Polanco.
For the session Akash is wearing selected pieces from Emanuel Ungaro, Pavillon Neuf, Delphine Charlotte Parmentier, Audemars Piquet, Christophe Terzian, Merci, Chanel, Cluse, Balibaris, Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Irina Gusakova, and Kiabi.
Discover more of the story captured at M Studio below:
Coat – Christophe Terzian
Shirt, Pants – Pavillon Neuf
Ring – Delphine Charlotte Parmentier
Sneakers – Emanuel Ungaro
Watch – Merci
Shirt – Emanuel Ungaro
Pants – Pavillon Neuf
Necklace – Chanel
Watch – Cluse
Shoes – Balibaris
Jewellery Shoes – Delphine
Jacket – Guess
T-shirt – Pavillon Neuf
Watch – Cluse
Earring, Signet Ring – Delphine Charlotte Parmentier
Trench Coat – BaliBaris
Wool Nylon Sweater – Zadig & Voltaire
Watch – BaliBaris
Trench Coat – Irina Gusakova
Jeans Shirt – Kiabi
Jeans – Balibaris
Necklace, Ring – Delphine Charlotte Parmentier
Watch- Cluse
Trench – Pavillon Neuf
Pull – Emanuel Ungaro
Ring – Delphine Charlotte Parmentier
Leather Jacket – Christophe Terzian
D Kakil Nylon Parka – Zadig & Voltaire
Pants – Balibaris
Watch – Cluse
Earring, Ring – Delphine Charlotte Parmentier
Sneakers – Emanuel Ungaro
Trench – Pavillon Neuf
Pull – Emanuel Ungaro
Ring – Delphine Charlotte Parmentier
White Jeans – Emmanuel Ungaro
Coat – Christophe Terzian
Shirt, Pants – Pavillon Neuf
Ring – Delphine Charlotte Parmentier
Watch – Merci
Photographer: Guillaume Malheiro – www.guillaumemalheiro.com
Stylist: Luca Bouday
Makeup Artist: Mario Polanco
Hair Stylist: Alan Milroy
Model: Akash Kumar at Next Agency Paris
Location: M Studio