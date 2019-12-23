in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, NEXT Models

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Akash Kumar by Guillaume Malheiro

The handsome Akash Kumar stars in our latest exclusive story captured by Guillaume Malheiro

Akash Kumar
Top – Pavillon Neuf
Pants – Emanuel Ungaro
Bracelet – Delphine Charlotte Parmentier
Watch – Audemars Piquet

Fashion photographer Guillaume Malheiro shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his recent session featuring the handsome Akash Kumar represented by Next Agency Paris. In charge of styling was Luca Bouday, with beauty from hair stylist Alan Milroy, and makeup artist Mario Polanco.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Akash is wearing selected pieces from Emanuel Ungaro, Pavillon Neuf, Delphine Charlotte Parmentier, Audemars Piquet, Christophe Terzian, Merci, Chanel, Cluse, Balibaris, Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Irina Gusakova, and Kiabi.

Discover more of the story captured at M Studio below:


Akash Kumar

Coat – Christophe Terzian
Shirt, Pants – Pavillon Neuf
Ring – Delphine Charlotte Parmentier
Sneakers – Emanuel Ungaro
Watch – Merci

Akash Kumar

Shirt – Emanuel Ungaro
Pants – Pavillon Neuf
Necklace – Chanel
Watch – Cluse
Shoes – Balibaris
Jewellery Shoes – Delphine

Akash Kumar

Jacket – Guess
T-shirt – Pavillon Neuf
Watch – Cluse
Earring, Signet Ring – Delphine Charlotte Parmentier

Akash Kumar

Trench Coat – BaliBaris
Wool Nylon Sweater – Zadig & Voltaire
Watch – BaliBaris

Akash Kumar

Trench Coat – Irina Gusakova
Jeans Shirt – Kiabi
Jeans – Balibaris
Necklace, Ring – Delphine Charlotte Parmentier
Watch- Cluse

Akash Kumar

Trench – Pavillon Neuf
Pull – Emanuel Ungaro
Ring – Delphine Charlotte Parmentier

Akash Kumar

Leather Jacket – Christophe Terzian
D Kakil Nylon Parka – Zadig & Voltaire
Pants – Balibaris
Watch – Cluse
Earring, Ring – Delphine Charlotte Parmentier
Sneakers – Emanuel Ungaro

Akash Kumar

Trench – Pavillon Neuf
Pull – Emanuel Ungaro
Ring – Delphine Charlotte Parmentier
White Jeans – Emmanuel Ungaro

Akash Kumar

Coat – Christophe Terzian
Shirt, Pants – Pavillon Neuf
Ring – Delphine Charlotte Parmentier
Watch – Merci

Photographer: Guillaume Malheiro – www.guillaumemalheiro.com
Stylist: Luca Bouday
Makeup Artist: Mario Polanco
Hair Stylist: Alan Milroy
Model: Akash Kumar at Next Agency Paris
Location: M Studio

