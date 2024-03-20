in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: AKOS by Fülöp Pál Ábel

Model AKOS and photographer Fülöp Pál Ábel team up for our latest exclusive story

Akos stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature captured by fashion photographer Fülöp Pál Ábel. Makeup is done by Szencz Lehel, while Laszlo Pásztor is in charge of hair. 

For this session, Akos is wearing selected pieces by CCM, Calvin Klein, Cos, Diesel, Hugo Boss, Intimissimi, Nike, Sandro, Vintage, Warrior, and Zara.

Chest protector WARRIOR, Underwear CCM / photo by Fülöp Pál Ábel for MMSCENE
Leather jacket VINTAGE, Underwear COS, Socks NIKE, Boots ZARA / photo by Fülöp Pál Ábel for MMSCENE
Coat COS, Blazer VINTAGE / photo by Fülöp Pál Ábel for MMSCENE
Underwear CALVIN KLEIN, Trousers SANDRO / photo by Fülöp Pál Ábel for MMSCENE
Model – Akos @wammodels
Photographer – Fülöp Pál Ábel @fp_abel
Makeup – Szencz Lehel @le.h.el
Hair – Laszlo Pásztor @laszlopasztor
Production – TheWamProduction Ltd. @thewamproductionltd
Studio – AS12 WorkRoom @as12_workroom

