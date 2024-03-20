MMSCENE PORTRAITS: AKOS by Fülöp Pál Ábel

Akos stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature captured by fashion photographer Fülöp Pál Ábel. Makeup is done by Szencz Lehel, while Laszlo Pásztor is in charge of hair.
For this session, Akos is wearing selected pieces by CCM, Calvin Klein, Cos, Diesel, Hugo Boss, Intimissimi, Nike, Sandro, Vintage, Warrior, and Zara.
Model – Akos @wammodels
Photographer – Fülöp Pál Ábel @fp_abel
Makeup – Szencz Lehel @le.h.el
Hair – Laszlo Pásztor @laszlopasztor
Production – TheWamProduction Ltd. @thewamproductionltd
Studio – AS12 WorkRoom @as12_workroom