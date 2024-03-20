Discover Kith Spring 2024 Delivery II

Fashion house Kith has unveiled its second delivery for Spring 2024, showcasing a curated selection of knitwear, quilted liners, shirting, and seasonal accessories designed for the upcoming warmer days. Embracing versatility and transitional fashion, the collection includes outerwear, shirting, knitwear, and accessories, incorporating a variety of transitional fabrics such as nylon, polyester, cotton fleece, Italian slub bouclé, and satin. Elevated by the seasonal Kith Palette, each piece features transitional colors like Veil, Rhythm, Skill, and Reverie, ensuring a fresh and cohesive wardrobe update for the spring.

Highlights of the collection include innovative designs and debut silhouettes such as the Denim Reversible Liner, the Space Dye Wyona Full Zip Sweater, and the Flocked Monogram Puffed Devon Shirt. The Denim Reversible Liner offers versatility and style with its reversible design, contrasting quilted exterior, and premium ultra-soft denim interior, complemented by practical patch and on-seam pockets. The Space Dye Wyona Full Zip Sweater, crafted from multicolored space-dyed cotton blended yarn, features the classic Wyona silhouette with thoughtful details like ribbing and a two-way front zip closure. The Flocked Monogram Puffed Devon Shirt introduces a new style with its all-over Kith Monogram design and diamond-quilted interior, available in three seasonal hues.

The Kith Spring 2024 Delivery II also includes an updated range of accessories, from headwear in Spring-inspired patterns and hues, such as the Slub Boucle Pinch Crown Snapback and the Flocked Nylon Monogram Bucket Hat, to canvas bags in various sizes and a premium camera bag. Kith-branded bandanas complete the accessory offerings, ensuring every detail is accounted for.

Continuing its commitment to unbranded, high-quality essentials, Kith’s Spring 2024 also sees the continuation of its 101 Program. This season’s 101 features technical fabrications, contemporary silhouettes, and coordinating sets in a range of neutral tones. From refined loungewear options like the Lewis Sweater and Adam Combo Hoodie to seasonal shirting such as the Vintage Floral Bandana Long Sleeve Thompson and Jensen Button Up Gi, the Spring 101 offers a minimalist yet sophisticated approach to spring dressing.