Man of Tomorrow: Aleksa Gavrilovic Stars in MMSCENE Magazine

Igor Cvoro Photographed Aleksa Gavrilovic for MMSCENE Magazine

The handsome Aleksa Gavrilovic at Fox Model 011 teams up with fashion photographer Igor Cvoro for Man of Tomorrow story coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Damien Vaughan Shippee, with grooming from beauty artist Marko Nikolic.

For the session Aleksa is wearing selected pieces from Moon Choi, MISBHV, Perry Ellis America, Moncler Fragment, R.Swiader, Belstaff, Homoco, Geox, Thom Browne, M.X Maxime Simoens, and Missoni.

Discover more of the story below:

Photographer Igor Cvoro – www.igorcvoro.com
Stylist Damien Vaughan Shippee – www.damienvaughan.com
Grooming Marko Nikolic – @markofoxmakeup
Model Aleksa Gavrilovic at Fox Model 011

