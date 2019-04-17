in Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection, Karl Lagerfeld, Lookbooks, Menswear

LOOKBOOK: Karl Lagerfeld Fall 2019 Menswear Collection

Discover the latest lookbook photographed by Chris Colls


Discover the Karl Lagerfeld Fall 2019 collection lookbook captured by fashion photographer Chris Colls. Celebrating Karl’s iconic aesthetic, the collection mixes timeless classics with a sophisticated, rock-chic feel.

Styles are inspired by the masculine influences of military tailoring and historic armor. Next to the signature black and white palette there are saturated jewel tones like rich emerald green and intense burgundy; the look is further elevated with perforated leather and textured boucle fabrics. – from Karl Lagerfeld

All images courtesy of © Karl Lagerfeld

