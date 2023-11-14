Neo-Noir: Alexis Chaparro Stars in L’Officiel Hommes Italia

Top model Alexis Chaparro poses for the latest edition of L’Officiel Hommes Italia Magazine captured by fashion photographer Aaron Kirk. In charge of styling was Steven The Fuel, with casting direction from Brent Chua, production by Allegra Lee, and production design by Montana Pugh. Beauty is work of hair stylist Andrew Chen, and makeup artist Kento Utsubo. For the story Alexis Chaparro is wearing selected pieces from Ferragamo, Tory Burch, Slf Studio, Bottega Veneta, Prada, The Row, Valentino, JW Anderson, Falke, Alexander McQueen, and Loewe.

The session was inspired by the cinematic atmospheres of Brian de Palma’s “Blow Out” and David Lynch’s “Blue Velvet,” movies, and it captures the essence of an ideal Neo-noir aesthetic. It highlights suspenseful elegance, timeless sophistication and sexy-chic allure with the must-have pieces from the Fall Winter 2023.24 collections.

Photography © Aaron Kirk for L’Officiel Hommes Italia – lofficielitalia.com