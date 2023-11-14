in Editorial, Kult Model Agency, Magazines, Nest Models, New Madison, NEXT Models, Sight Management Studio

Neo-Noir: Alexis Chaparro Stars in L’Officiel Hommes Italia

Photographer Aaron Kirk and model Alexis Chaparro team up for Italian L’Officiel Hommes

Alexis Chaparro  takes the pages of Italian L’Officiel Hommes, photographed by Aaron Kirk

Top model Alexis Chaparro poses for the latest edition of L’Officiel Hommes Italia Magazine captured by fashion photographer Aaron Kirk. In charge of styling was Steven The Fuel, with casting direction from Brent Chua, production by Allegra Lee, and production design by Montana Pugh. Beauty is work of hair stylist Andrew Chen, and makeup artist Kento Utsubo. For the story Alexis Chaparro is wearing selected pieces from Ferragamo, Tory Burch, Slf Studio, Bottega Veneta, Prada, The Row, Valentino, JW Anderson, Falke, Alexander McQueen, and Loewe.

Photography © Aaron Kirk for L’Officiel Hommes Italia
Photography © Aaron Kirk for L’Officiel Hommes Italia
Photography © Aaron Kirk for L’Officiel Hommes Italia

The session was inspired by the cinematic atmospheres of Brian de Palma’s “Blow Out” and David Lynch’s “Blue Velvet,” movies, and it captures the essence of an ideal Neo-noir aesthetic. It highlights suspenseful elegance, timeless sophistication and sexy-chic allure with the must-have pieces from the Fall Winter 2023.24 collections.

Photography © Aaron Kirk for L’Officiel Hommes Italia
Photography © Aaron Kirk for L’Officiel Hommes Italia
Photography © Aaron Kirk for L’Officiel Hommes Italia
Photography © Aaron Kirk for L’Officiel Hommes Italia
Photography © Aaron Kirk for L’Officiel Hommes Italia

Photography © Aaron Kirk for L’Officiel Hommes Italia – lofficielitalia.com

