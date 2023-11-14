Felix Shines in Louis Vuitton at Stray Kids’ New EP Conference

At the press conference celebrating the release of Stray Kids‘ new EP “樂-STAR(Rock-Star),” Felix, the talented member of the South Korean group, turned heads with his impeccable style. Dressed in a sophisticated black jewel button tuxedo jacket paired with Louis Vuitton‘s latest Steel Tambour Watch, Felix showcased a seamless blend of contemporary elegance and classic luxury. This ensemble highlighted his role as a fashion trendsetter and further cemented his partnership with the iconic brand Louis Vuitton.

Complementing his look were pieces from the Louis Vuitton Fine Jewelry collection. Felix wore a stunning LV Volt white gold and diamond earring, paired with an Idylle Blossom pink and yellow gold and diamond stud. His hands were adorned with LV Volt rings in yellow gold, white gold, and diamonds, and his wrist was accented with a chic LV Twinlocks bracelet, showcasing the brand’s renowned craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Felix’s relationship with Louis Vuitton has been blossoming over the years. Recently announced as the newest House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton, Felix has been a prominent figure at various high-profile events, including the Louis Vuitton Prefall 2023 Women’s show in Seoul and the Cruise 2024 show at Isola Bella in Italy. His appearances in outfits by Louis Vuitton at Lollapalooza Paris and the Stray Kids 5-STAR Dome tour in Japan have further solidified this dynamic partnership.

As Felix continues to showcase his distinct personality and vision through his fashion choices, his alliance with Louis Vuitton is a testament to his influential status in the fashion and music worlds.