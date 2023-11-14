in d'men at d'management Group, Editorial, Exclusive, Marilyn Agency, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, NEXT Models

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Andrea by Blake Ballard

Model Andrea Denver stars in our latest exclusive story lensed by Blake Ballard

Blake Ballard

Fashion photographer Blake Ballard captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature starring the handsome Andrea Denver. In charge of styling was Hannah Johnson, who for the session selected pieces from top brands such as Gucci, Thom Browne, Alexander McQueen, Emporio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Jacquemus, and Bottega Veneta.

Andrea is represented by Marilyn Agency in New York and Paris, Next Models in London and Miami, Now What Management in Los Angeles and D’Management Group in Milan.

Blake Ballard

Blake Ballard

Blake Ballard

Andrea Denver

Andrea Denver

Andrea Denver

Andrea Denver

Andrea Denver

Andrea Denver

Photographer: Blake Ballard – @blakeballardphoto
Stylist: Hannah Johnson – @hannahjdotco
Model: Andrea Denver at Marilyn Agency NY & Paris, Next Models London and Miami, Now What Management and D Management Group – @andreadenver

