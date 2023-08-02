MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Blended Ideas by Tom Buck

Fashion photographer Tom Buck captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Blended Ideas starring the handsome Andrey Costa represented by Time Model. In charge of styling was Kieran Seamus Clarke, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Patricia Oliveira, and production by Bruno Farhat.

For the session Andrey is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Lanvin, Brunello Cucinelli, Giorgio Armani, Versace Jeans Couture, Tom Ford, Adidas Originals, Prada, Acne Studios, Dior, The Row, Dsquared2, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Roberto Collina, Jacquemus, Versace, and Commes Des Garçons.

Photographer Tom Buck – @tbuck9

Stylist Kieran Seamus Clarke

Beauty Artist Patricia Oliveira

Model Andrey Costa at Time Model

Producer Bruno Farhat