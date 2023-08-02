in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Blended Ideas by Tom Buck

Model Andrey Costa stars in our latest exclusive story lensed by Tom Buck

Tom Buck

Fashion photographer Tom Buck captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Blended Ideas starring the handsome Andrey Costa represented by Time Model. In charge of styling was Kieran Seamus Clarke, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Patricia Oliveira, and production by Bruno Farhat.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Andrey is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Lanvin, Brunello Cucinelli, Giorgio Armani, Versace Jeans Couture, Tom Ford, Adidas Originals, Prada, Acne Studios, Dior, The Row, Dsquared2, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Roberto Collina, Jacquemus, Versace, and Commes Des Garçons.

Tom Buck
Black T-Shirt LANVIN / Grey Sweater BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Tom Buck
White Shirt ACNE STUDIOS / Printed Tie DIOR / Jeans THE ROW
Tom Buck
Black Top TOM FORD / Black Trousers ADIDAS ORIGINALS CAPSULE COLLECTION / Black Leather Loafers PRADA
Tom Buck
Open-Knit Top ROBERTO COLLINA / Beige Jacket and Sunglasses JACQUEMUS
Andrey Costa
Black Jacket SAINT LAURENT / Grey Jeans DSQUARED2 / Underwear BALENCIAGA
Andrey Costa
Black Top LANVIN / Sunglasses VERSACE
Andrey Costa
Fitted Leather Biker Jacket DSQUARED2 / Printed Top PRADA / Trousers VINTAGE
Andrey Costa
Grey Jacket and pants VINTAGE GIORGIO ARMANI / Printed Top VERSACE JEANS COUTURE

Andrey Costa

Andrey Costa
White Shirt COMMES DES GARÇONS / T-Shirt ACNE STUDIOS

Photographer Tom Buck – @tbuck9
Stylist Kieran Seamus Clarke
Beauty Artist Patricia Oliveira
Model Andrey Costa at Time Model
Producer Bruno Farhat

