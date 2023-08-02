Sang Heon Lee Covers L’Officiel Singapore August 2023 Issue

XO, Kitty star Sang Heon Lee takes the cover story of L’Officiel Singapore Magazine‘s August 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Jeremy Choh at See Management. In charge of styling was Benjamin Holtrop at The Wall Group, with grooming from beauty artist Sonia Lee for Exclusive Artists using Balmain Hair Couture.

Definitely surprised by the love and support the fans are giving the show (XO, Kitty) and my character. Honestly, I’m just really grateful for all the attention the show got me. I celebrated by having dinner with some close friends. And by making each day count.

I always introduce myself like this: born in South Korea, raised in Hong Kong, and experienced in the UK. Being able to experience different countries and being able to interact with different people with different cultural backgrounds has really shaped who I am. Culturally, I’m more aware of how big the world is and how interesting the world is. It has inspired me to travel more and see what’s out there.

I would love to try every film and series genre. I especially want to try something different from rom com for my next gig to show my fans and the audience a different side of me, to keep things interesting and colourful. It would be amazing if I could be a part of a Guy Ritchie film. I’m a huge fan of his work. – Sang Heon Lee

