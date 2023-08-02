BTS Member Jimin is the Face of Tiffany Lock 2023 Collection

Luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. presented its new Tiffany Lock collection with a campaign starring the brand’s ambassador, k-pop superstar and member of BTS, Jimin. The collection features an assortment of pendants, rings, earrings, and bracelets in a variety of hues. Each design is an effective representation of enduring bonds.

We are excited to showcase the new expressions of the Tiffany Lock motif. Our House Ambassadors showcase the new designs in a campaign that is anchored in the idea of love, which has been central to our brand DNA since our founding in 1837. – Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President, Product and Communication, Tiffany & Co.

Inspired by an archived padlock from 1883, a design signature of the House for more than a century, Tiffany Lock is an unparalleled manifestation of design and craftsmanship at the brand, paying homage to the jeweler’s distinguished history. The most recent iterations honor the personal bonds we share and the limitless power of love. Designed for all genders, the collection adds earrings, pendants, rings, and a bracelet in a variety of hues to the coveted diamond and gold collection. The offerings are distinguished by sleek silhouettes and adorned with Tiffany‘s legendary diamonds. They are available in 18k white, yellow, and rose gold with complete pavé, half pavé, or all-metal diamond settings. In addition, the House will introduce a new 18k white gold Lock bracelet with pavé and baguette diamonds.

The Tiffany Lock items are available in Tiffany & Co. stores worldwide and on their official website, Tiffany.com.