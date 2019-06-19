MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Anton Herasymov by Sergey Vasiliev

Fashion photographer Sergey Vasiliev captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring the handsome Anton Herasymov. In charge of styling was Kate Makhno, assisted by Daria Baesdorf, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Elizabeth Vailo.
For the story Anton is wearing selected pieces from Topshop, Versace, Frolov, Jiwinaya, Saint Laurent, Calvin Klein, and Jean Gritsfeldt.
Coat, pants, necklace: Vintage
Top: Topshop
Top: Vintage
Glasses: Versace
Pants: Frolov
Top: Topshop
Jacket: Topshop
Pants: Frolov
Necklace: Jiwinaya
Blazer: Frolov
Necklace: Vintage
Gloves, Pants: Frolov
Top: Topshop
Shirt: Saint Laurent
Shorts: Calvin Klein
Swordbelt: Frolov
Top: Jean Gritsfeldt
Photographer: Sergey Vasiliev – @sergeyvasiliev1
Stylist: Kate Makhno
Hair and Makeup Artist: Elizabeth Vailo
Model: Anton Herasymov
Style Assistant: Daria Baesdorf
