MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Arvid in Boredom is a Luxury by Agnes Strand
The handsome Arvid at Haze Management stars in Boredom is a Luxury story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Agnes Strand. For the session stylist Bianca Forsblom selected pieces from Monki, Jim Rickey, Weekday, Maxjenny, Humana secondhand, Jim Ricky, Converse, and Studio Total.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
In charge of hair and makeup was beauty artist Rosemarie Eggertz. Production is work of Simone Bronzi and Timi Letonja, photo assistance by Ivana Matanovic. Discover more of the story below:
Puffer Jacket: Maxjenny
Tracksuit: Humana secondhand
Sneakers: Jim Ricky
All: Humana secondhand
Trousers: Monki
Sneakers: Jim Rickey
Jacket, Hoodie: Weekday
Puffer Jacket: Maxjenny
Tracksuit: Humana secondhand
Sneakers: Jim Ricky
Trousers: Monki
Sneakers: Jim Rickey
Jacket, Hoodie: Weekday
Sneakers: Converse
Puffer Jacket: Maxjenny
Tracksuit: Humana secondhand
Sneakers: Jim Ricky
Polo: Studio Total
Patterned suit: Maxjenny
White Shirt, Polo: Humana Humana Secondhand
All: Humana secondhand
Sneakers: Converse
Model: Arvid at Haze Management
Hair & Makeup Artist: Rosemarie Eggertz
Stylist: Bianca Forsblom
Photographer: Agnes Strand – www.agnesstrand.com
Photographers assistant: Ivana Matanovic
Producers: Simone Bronzi and Timi Letonja
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.