MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Arvid in Boredom is a Luxury by Agnes Strand

The handsome Arvid at Haze Management stars in Boredom is a Luxury story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Agnes Strand. For the session stylist Bianca Forsblom selected pieces from Monki, Jim Rickey, Weekday, Maxjenny, Humana secondhand, Jim Ricky, Converse, and Studio Total.

In charge of hair and makeup was beauty artist Rosemarie Eggertz. Production is work of Simone Bronzi and Timi Letonja, photo assistance by Ivana Matanovic. Discover more of the story below:


Puffer Jacket: Maxjenny
Tracksuit: Humana secondhand
Sneakers: Jim Ricky

All: Humana secondhand

Trousers: Monki
Sneakers: Jim Rickey
Jacket, Hoodie: Weekday

Puffer Jacket: Maxjenny
Tracksuit: Humana secondhand
Sneakers: Jim Ricky

Trousers: Monki
Sneakers: Jim Rickey
Jacket, Hoodie: Weekday

Sneakers: Converse

Puffer Jacket: Maxjenny
Tracksuit: Humana secondhand
Sneakers: Jim Ricky

Polo: Studio Total

Patterned suit: Maxjenny
White Shirt, Polo: Humana Humana Secondhand

All: Humana secondhand

Sneakers: Converse

Model: Arvid at Haze Management
Hair & Makeup Artist: Rosemarie Eggertz
Stylist: Bianca Forsblom
Photographer: Agnes Strand – www.agnesstrand.com
Photographers assistant: Ivana Matanovic
Producers: Simone Bronzi and Timi Letonja

