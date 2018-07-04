MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Boss Boys by Louis Daniel Botha
Fashion photographer Louis Daniel Botha captured Jeremy Pelser, Finn Turnely, Johnny S, Michael Thomaz, and Matthew Prins (all represented by Boss Models) for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session. Styling is work of Jody Scott, with grooming from beauty artist Richard Wilkinson, and retouching by Alexander Silkin.
For the story models are wearing selected pieces from Hugo Boss, Salvatore Ferragamo, Calvin Klein, Sacoor Brothers, Replay, Acne Studios, Yohji Yamamoto, Falke, Diesel, Alston, Craig Port, Only & Sons, Asos, Sexy Socks, San Marina, Versace, Steve Madden, and Country Road.
Black Turtleneck: Salvatore Ferragamo, Grey Suit: Hugo Boss
Chelsea Boots: Replay
Tan turtleneck: Acne Studios, Trousers: Yohji Yamamoto
Socks: Falke, Shoes: Country Road
White shirt: Calvin Klein, Tie: Sacoor Brothers
Suit: Hugo Boss, Socks: Falke, Shoes: Diesel
Mandarin collard shirt: Alston, Waistcoat: Craig Port
Blazer: Hugo Boss, Coat: Only & Sons, Trousers: Asos
Socks: Sexy Socks, Shoes: San Marina
Turtleneck: Versace, Suit: Hugo Boss
Socks: Falke, Shoes: Steve Madden
White shirt: Calvin Klein
Tie: Sacoor Brothers
Suit: Hugo Boss
Tan Turtleneck: Acne Studios
Grey blazer: Hugo Boss
Trousers: Yohji Yamamoto
Socks: Falke
Shoes: Country Road
Turtleneck: Salvatore Ferragamo
Suit: Hugo Boss
Black Turtleneck: Versace
Suit: Hugo Boss
Socks: Falke
Shoes: Steve Madden
Shirt: Alston
Waistcoat: Craig Port
Blazer: Hugo Boss
Coat: Only & Sons
Trousers: Asos
Black Windowpane suit: Hugo Boss
Shirt: Calvin Klein
Tie: Sacoor Brothers
Black Turtleneck: Salvatore Ferragamo
Suit: Hugo Boss
Models: Jeremy Pelser, Finn Turnely, Johnny S, Michael Thomaz and Matthew Prins at Boss Models
Groomer: Richard Wilkinson
Stylist: Jody Scott
Photographer: Louis Daniel Botha – www.louisdanielbothaphotography.com
Retouching: Alexander Silkin
