MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: By Myself by Elys Berroteran

Fashion photographer Elys Berroteran captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled By Myself starring the handsome Ashton Smith represented by State Management. In charge of styling was Victor Lopez.

For the story shot on the streets of downtown New York, Ashton is wearing selected pieces from Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, Carlos Benguigui, Versace, and Theory.

Photographer Elys Berroteran – @elysmcm

Stylist Victor Lopez

Model Ashton Smith at State Management