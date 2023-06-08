in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: By Myself by Elys Berroteran

Model Ashton Smith stars in our latest exclusive story lensed by Elys Berroteran

Fashion photographer Elys Berroteran captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled By Myself starring the handsome Ashton Smith represented by State Management. In charge of styling was Victor Lopez.

For the story shot on the streets of downtown New York, Ashton is wearing selected pieces from Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, Carlos Benguigui, Versace, and Theory.

Underwear Dolce & Gabbana / Shoes Armani
Blazer Carlos Benguigui

Underwear Dolce & Gabbana / Pants Ralph Lauren
Shirt Theory / Underwear Dolce & Gabbana / Pants Ralph Lauren
Jacket Giorgio Armani
Underwear Dolce & Gabbana
Blazer Carlos Benguigui
Jacket Giorgio Armani/ Underwear Dolce & Gabbana / Pants Ralph Lauren / Shoes Armani
Jacket Giorgio Armani
Underwear Versace / Pants Ralph Lauren

Photographer Elys Berroteran – @elysmcm
Stylist Victor Lopez
Model Ashton Smith at State Management

