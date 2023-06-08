Discover PUMA X KOCHÉ Capsule Collection Second Drop

Sportswear brand PUMA and Paris-based fashion house KOCHÉ join forces once again in the second drop of their collaboration, unveiling a gender-neutral collection that combines functionality and fashion with exploration themes. This season, PUMA x KOCHÉ collection draws inspiration from the potency of nature, particularly gemstones, which symbolize positivity, strength, and peace. The inspiration reflets in the selection of jewel tones, vibrant graphics, and crystal-inspired prints, encouraging a shift away from the status quo.

The collection features a range of playful pieces, including jewel-toned windbreakers, pants, and shorts to sweatshirts and tees. The second drop highlights functionality and versatility, incorporating reversible styles, two-way zippers, and multiple pockets, as well as delicate details such as elevated trims and subtle textures. Footwear options include two complementary PUMA PLEXUS designs: a sleek mid-cut sneaker with a zip closure and a progressive hiking-inspired shoe with distinctive lace detailing. Accessories add a whimsical touch to the collection. The color palette, made up of shades found in actual crystals, evokes the natural world that beckons to be explored.

The second PUMA x KOCHÉ collection will be available as of June 10, 2023 at puma.com, koche.com, Puma stores and selected retailers worldwide.