ENHYPEN Members are the New Brand Ambassadors of PRADA

Luxury house PRADA named seven member of the k-pop sensation ENHYPEN as their newest brand ambassadors. Back in January, the band members attended Prada‘s Fall 2023 menswear show during Milan Fashion Week.

Enhypen is a South Korean boy band formed through the reality survival show “I-LAND” in 2020. Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-Ki are the group’s seven members. They are known for their one-of-a-kind fascinating performances, and youthful energy. The band has amassed a sizable international fan base and achieved exceptional success in the music industry since their debut. Their style encompasses various genres such as pop, hip-hop, and R&B, allowing them to showcase their versatility and individual personalities.

In November 2020, Enhypen made their official debut with the release of their first mini-album, “Border: Day One.” The album was well-received, and the title single, “Given-Taken,” reached the top of several music charts. Their debut demonstrated their talent and potential, leaving a lasting impression on fans and industry professionals alike. Enhypen released their second mini-album, “Border: Carnival,” in April 2021, the album had a wide selection of songs that highlighted the group’s maturation and growth. “Drunk-Dazed,” the title track, showcased their ability to deliver spectacular performances and fascinate audiences with their choreography.

Enhypen is also known for their visually fantastic music videos, which frequently feature intricate stories and stunning visuals. Their innovative ideas and meticulous attention to detail add to their overall appeal and help them stand out in the competitive K-pop business. In addition to their music activities, Enhypen interacts with their fans through a variety of venues, including social media and live broadcasts. They connect with ENGENEs on a regular basis, sharing updates, behind-the-scenes content, and their perspectives on many topics. This interaction deepens the group’s link with their devoted fanbase. Their new album Dark Blood was released on May 22, 2023, through Belift Lab, and it features six tracks, including the lead single “Bite Me“. On South Korea’s Hanteo Chart, Dark Blood sold over 1.1 million copies on its first day alone, surpassing the sales of their previous EP.