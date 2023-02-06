in Christian Rios, Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Wilhelmina Models

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: The Boys are Back in Town by Christian Rios

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring boys from Wilhelmina Models

Christian Rios
Tommy Hackett: Total Look: YSL; Ashwell Boyd: Sweater Versace / Skirt Burberry / Boots YSL; Christopher Mason: Blazer Vivienne Westwood / Tuxedo Belt Prada / Pants Theory / Boots Model’s Own; Cole Micek: Top Balenciaga / Pants Dries Van Noten / Boots Dior; Dale Samson: Blazer Masion Margiela / Pants Diesel / Shoes Model’s Own; Cozy: Sweater Martine Rose / Belt Y/Project / Pants Diesel / Boots Mackage; Gabriel Jayne: Kilt Burberry / Boots Bottega Veneta; Jacob Atwood: Blazer Burberry / Pants Model’s Own / Boots Axel Arigato

Fashion photographer Christian Rios and stylist Peiwen Wang team up for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session titled The Boys are Back in Town. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Keon Cruz. Stars of the story are Ashwell Boyd, Christopher Mason, Cole Micek, Cozy, Dale Samson, Gabriel Jayne, Jacob Atwood, and Tommy Hackett all represented by Wilhelmina LA.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from YSL, Versace, Burberry, Vivienne Westwood, Prada, Theory, Balenciaga, Dries Van Note, Dior, Masion Margiela, Diesel, Martine Rose, Y/Project, Mackage, Bottega Veneta, and Axel Arigato.

Christian Rios

Christian Rios
Jacob Atwood: Blazer Burberry / Pants Model’s Own / Boots Axel Arigato
Cole Micek: Top Balenciaga / Pants Dries Van Noten / Boots Dior
Cozy: Sweater Martine Rose / Belt Y/Project / Pants Diesel / Boots Mackage
Christian Rios
Total Look: YSL
Christian Rios
Gabriel Jayne: Kilt Burberry / Boots Bottega Veneta
Cozy: Sweater Martine Rose / Belt Y/Project / Pants Diesel / Boots Mackage
Wilhelmina LA
Blazer Burberry
Pants Model’s Own
Boots Axel Arigato
Wilhelmina LA
Tommy Hackett: Total Look YSL
Ashwell Boyd: Sweater Versace / Skirt Burberry / Boots YSL
Dale Samson: Blazer Masion Margiela / Pants Diesel / Shoes Model’s Own
Wilhelmina LA
Sweater Versace
Wilhelmina LA
Kilt Burberry
Boots Bottega Veneta
Wilhelmina LA
Top Balenciaga
Wilhelmina LA
Sweater Versace
Skirt Burberry
Boots YSL
Wilhelmina LA
Total Look: YSL
Wilhelmina LA
Sweater Martine Rose
Wilhelmina LA
Blazer Vivienne Westwood
Tuxedo Belt Prada
Pants Theory
Boots Model’s Own

Photographer: Christian Rios – @christianrios
Stylist: Peiwen Wang
Groomer: Keon Cruz
Models:Ashwell Boyd, Christopher Mason, Cole Micek, Cozy, Dale Samson, Gabriel Jayne, Jacob Atwood, Tommy Hackett, all at Wilhelmina LA
BTS Videographer: Joey Sobolesk
Studio: Studio 4610

Where Do Most Celebrities Get Their Jewelry?
FENDI

Decoration & Simplicity: FENDI Spring Summer 2023 Collection