MMSCENE PORTRAITS: The Boys are Back in Town by Christian Rios

Fashion photographer Christian Rios and stylist Peiwen Wang team up for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session titled The Boys are Back in Town. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Keon Cruz. Stars of the story are Ashwell Boyd, Christopher Mason, Cole Micek, Cozy, Dale Samson, Gabriel Jayne, Jacob Atwood, and Tommy Hackett all represented by Wilhelmina LA.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from YSL, Versace, Burberry, Vivienne Westwood, Prada, Theory, Balenciaga, Dries Van Note, Dior, Masion Margiela, Diesel, Martine Rose, Y/Project, Mackage, Bottega Veneta, and Axel Arigato.

Photographer: Christian Rios – @christianrios

Stylist: Peiwen Wang

Groomer: Keon Cruz

Models:Ashwell Boyd, Christopher Mason, Cole Micek, Cozy, Dale Samson, Gabriel Jayne, Jacob Atwood, Tommy Hackett, all at Wilhelmina LA

BTS Videographer: Joey Sobolesk

Studio: Studio 4610