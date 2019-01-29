MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Austin Scoggin by Pat Supsiri

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Austin Scoggin

The handsome Austin Scoggin at DT Model Management poses for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story styled and captured by fashion photographer Pat Supsiri. For the session shot in Los Angeles, Austin is wearing selected pieces from COS, Levi’s, and Bracewell Men.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Discover more of the story below:


Austin Scoggin

Austin Scoggin

Austin Scoggin

Austin Scoggin

Austin Scoggin

Austin Scoggin

Austin Scoggin

Austin Scoggin

Austin Scoggin

Austin Scoggin

Austin Scoggin

Austin Scoggin

Austin Scoggin

Austin Scoggin

Austin Scoggin

Austin Scoggin

Austin Scoggin

Austin Scoggin

Austin Scoggin

Austin Scoggin

Model: Austin Scoggin at DT Model Management LA
Photographer, Stylist: Pat Supsiri – @patsupsiri

Read our exclusive interview with Austin Scoggin here: MODEL TALK.

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items