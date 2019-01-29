MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Austin Scoggin by Pat Supsiri
The handsome Austin Scoggin at DT Model Management poses for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story styled and captured by fashion photographer Pat Supsiri. For the session shot in Los Angeles, Austin is wearing selected pieces from COS, Levi’s, and Bracewell Men.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the story below:
Model: Austin Scoggin at DT Model Management LA
Photographer, Stylist: Pat Supsiri – @patsupsiri
Read our exclusive interview with Austin Scoggin here: MODEL TALK.
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.